The seminal day of the Mariners’ magical 2022 season came exactly a year ago. There were more memorable days to be certain: Julio Rodriguez hitting his first career grand slam in Texas, the day Seattle acquired Luis Castillo from the Red and, of course, Cal Raleigh’s postseason-clinching walk-off homer on Oct. 1.

But June 19, 2022, an unexpectedly sunny Father’s Day in the Puget Sound, was when the Mariners sunk to their nadir, getting held scoreless by six Angels pitchers in a 2-0 loss that what was essentially a bullpen start. It was the second straight game they’d failed to score and the 10th time in the first two months of the season.

The sound of hitting rock bottom did indeed produce a sound — booing. It wasn’t a smattering, but a healthy chorus from the crowd of more than 39,000 fans, who were disgusted with more than just wasting an afternoon watching pathetic baseball.

Being shut out in back-to-back to games was a fitting end to an abysmal 3-8 homestand, including losing four of five to an Angels team that was so bad that it lost 17 of 19 games and fired manager Joe Maddon in the weeks leading up to it.

The Mariners were 29-39, with only three other teams in the American League with worse records. Sitting eight games back of the third wild card spot, the idea of making the postseason seemed laughable. Instead, there were cries for accountability. Someone needed to be fired. Changes needed to be made.

But the only changes made came in how the Mariners started preparing, playing and winning. A meeting before that Sunday loss when players vented their anger and frustrations with each other provided a catharsis.

Even by Mariners standards, it couldn’t get worse. It could only get better. And it did — in record-setting fashion.

The Mariners went on a stunning run during which they won 22 of 25 games going into the All-Star break, including winning their last 14. It saved their season, catapulting them back into the postseason race and, well, you know the rest. They ended up winning 90 games and an American League wild card series over the Blue Jays.

A year later, the Mariners spent a Monday without a game in Manhattan. They wrapped up a 4-2 homestand by somehow winning a game when they struck out a record 18 times, including 16 times against White Sox starter Lance Lynn. Sunday’s 5-1 victory over the White Sox pushed their record to 35-35.

They came into the day sitting fourth in the American League West, 8.5 games behind the division-leading Rangers. They were three games back for the third wild card spot with four teams — the Astros, Yankees, Blue Jays and Red Sox — ahead of them.

Obviously, they are in a better place than last season in terms of overall record and the wild card race. There isn’t the hopeless feeling or justified anger surrounding the team that was felt a year ago.

But that doesn’t mean it’s gumdrops, rainbows and good vibes only. There is a different sort of frustration surrounding the start to this Mariners season. Along with the Mets, Padres and Cardinals, they have been one of the more underachieving teams in 2023.

A .500 record isn’t awful, but everyone involved expected more. And it’s how the Mariners have gotten to this point that has left fans disappointed and irritated. Going into a season with elevated expectations following last season’s success, when they talked of winning the division despite a roster that looked lacking to everyone but them, they’ve been maddeningly mediocre or “mid” as kids closer to the age of Julio Rodriguez like to say.

They’ve been inconsistent in their overall performance, rarely putting together long stretches of high-quality baseball. There have been stretches of sloppy defense and other games with baffling baserunning mistakes. The conscientious focus on doing all the little things to win games when you don’t have overwhelming talent — a staple of the previous two seasons — has been sporadic. The value of outs — not giving them away in the field and creating them with mistakes at the plate and in the field — has not been embraced.

They have an 8-14 record in one-run games and a 4-6 record in extra-inning games.

Aided by the emergence of rookies Bryce Miller and, most recently, Bryan Woo, the starting pitching has largely been outstanding even after Robbie Ray was lost to a season-ending injury after one start and Marco Gonzales was sidelined in late May with a forearm strain.

The bullpen, while not as dominant with Andres Munoz spending the first two months on the injured list, has been solid, getting outstanding production from pitchers most people had not heard of coming into the season.

The offense. Well, that’s been an inconsistent mess with far too many swings and misses — particularly on breaking pitches — inconsistent approaches at the plate, selfish swings with runners in scoring position and so many strikeouts. It has trended up in recent weeks. In their last 11 games, eight times opposing starting pitchers have failed to go past the fifth inning.

After slow starts, Ty France, Teoscar Hernandez and Julio Rodriguez have started to trend toward their normal production, which should lead to better overall run production from the team.

They certainly can’t rely on a run like last season. Even manager Scott Servais said as much this past week. Another 22-3 stretch or lengthy winning streak doesn’t seem to be coming. Their schedule is much more difficult over the next six weeks, starting with a three-game series at Yankee Stadium followed by a three-game series in Baltimore. Both teams sit ahead of Seattle in the standings. A losing record on this trip is not optimal.

For the Mariners to get to 90 wins, they’ll need to go 55-37 the rest of the way. That’s .600 baseball. It’s not impossible, but it shouldn’t be a given considering their division is much better than a year ago. Based on the standings, Seattle has just six games against teams with a losing record over its next 47.

With the changes to the MLB schedule and fewer divisional games, the American League East teams, which all have records over .500, won’t have as many games to cannibalize on each other’s records. It’s very possible that 90 wins won’t be enough to win the last wild card spot.

A year ago, the Mariners sunk to their low point of their season on June 19 and made an almost impossible run back into relevance and eventually the postseason.

The Mariners don’t need an impossible run this season to get back to the same spot this season, but starting on June 19 and moving forward, they need to be something more than they’ve been.