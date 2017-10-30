Lorena Martin, who was the director of sports performance analytics for the Los Angeles Lakers, will oversee the Mariners’ medical, strength and conditioning, nutrition and mental-skills departments.

The Mariners hired Lorena Martin as the club’s first director of high performance Monday.

Martin, who was the director of sports performance analytics for the Los Angeles Lakers, will oversee the organization’s medical, strength and conditioning, nutrition and mental-skills departments.

“We have spent nearly a year working on creating this position and structure as well as identifying the best person for this role,” Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said. “Lorena’s background, skill set and previous experience make her a perfect match for what we envisioned.”