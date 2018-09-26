Thon Jr. takes over for Tim Kissner, who was let go after serving in the role since 2012

The Mariners have found a replacement for one of their top scouting positions, which had been vacant for the past few months.

On Wednesday, the organization announced the hiring of Frankie Thon Jr. to serve as the director of international scouting.

Thon Jr. replaces Tim Kissner, who didn’t have his contract renewed after serving in the position since 2012. He will oversee all aspects of the Mariners’ international scouting operation.

“Frankie will be a great addition to our organization,” said Tom Allison, the Mariners’ vice president of scouting. “He has strong experience in both pro and amateur scouting, has worked extensively in the international market and has had steadily increasing responsibilities in cross-checking and supervising other scouts.”

Thon has spent the last two years with the Los Angeles Angels as their assistant international director/cross checker, which included both scouting in Latin American and Asia.

Prior to working the Angels, he worked as a scout for eight years with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Allison, who served as Arizona’s director of scouting from 2007 to 2010 gave Thon his start. He began his scouting career in 2009 as the D-backs Ohio Valley area scout, before being promoted to South Florida & Puerto Rico area scout in October 2011. He was promoted again in October 2014 to Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Regional Cross Checker (overseeing 14 states), a position he held for a year prior to being promoted (in October 2015) to the role of Southeast Regional Cross Checker, where he supervised scouts in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee.

Thon Jr. graduated from Villanova University with a BA in Psychology and a minor in Philosophy in 2004. He received a master’s degree in Philosophy and Asian Religions from Florida International University in 2008.

He is the son of longtime MLB scout Frankie Thon, who is currently scouting for Baltimore, and the nephew of former Astros infielder Dickie Thon.