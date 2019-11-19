Kristopher Negron impressed the Mariners enough in a short amount time over the past two seasons as a player that they’ve brought him back with his playing days now over.

On Tuesday, the team announced that Negron has been named the new assistant to director of player development. In his new role, he will assist Andy McKay, the Mariners’ director of player development, in “all aspects of player development, including on-field instruction and mentoring minor league players on what it means to be a great teammate.”

“I’ve had the unique perspective of watching Kris play in high school, competing against him in junior college, and then having him be part of the Mariner family the past few years,” McKay said in a statement. “During these 15 years, whether it was in high school or the Major Leagues, Kris has earned an unparalleled level of respect from his coaches, teammates, fans and members of the media.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Kris into player development where he will immediately begin to impact our people and our process both on and off the field. This is a great day for the Mariners.”

Negron, 33, announced his retirement from playing on Twitter on Nov. 12. He played in parts of six seasons at the major-league level, ending the 2019 season as a member of the Dodgers.

He was with the Mariners for parts of the 2018 and 2019 seasons as a utility player. He hit a combined .212 (11 for 52) with a home run and four RBI in 28 games. He spent much of this past season with Class AAA Tacoma. He played in 82 games for the Rainiers and was recalled to the Mariners for 10 games in July. Negron was traded to the Dodgers on July 28 for minor-league infielder Daniel Castro.

Negron played in 170 MLB games with four different teams — Cincinnati (2012, 2014-15), Arizona (2017), Seattle (2018-19) and the Dodgers (2019). He batted .221 (83 for 375) with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 32 RBI and a .627 OPS. He appeared at every position in a game other than pitcher or catcher.

He was born in Willingboro, New Jersey, but eventually graduated from Vanden High School in Fairfield, California. He attended Cosumnes River College (CA), and was named the California Community College Baseball Conference MVP in 2006. Following the season, he was selected in the seventh round (223rd overall) of the 2006 draft by the Boston Red Sox.