BALTIMORE — A split would’ve been commendable considering how the road trip started. But the seasonlong inconsistency displayed by the Mariners at the plate and in the final results has yet to be solved.

Starter Kyle Bradish and relievers Daniel Coulombe and Felix Bautista held the Mariners to just three hits and a rare walk from Seattle starter George Kirby would lead to the eventually decisive run in a disappointing 3-2 loss to the Orioles.

The Mariners finish a big road trip with a 2-4 record, including losses in the final two games that were winnable. They fall to 37-39 and will head back to Seattle with a six-game, seven-day homestand starting Monday night vs. the Washington Nationals.

Using his slider heavily, Bradish pitched strong seven innings, allowing two runs on two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. The two hits came in the second inning and the two runs came in the second inning with two outs. The Mariners were fortunate to get the runs considering Eugenio Suarez could’ve easily been rung up on a check-swing appeal at first base on a 2-2 pitch. But first base umpire Brian O’Nora ruled that Suarez didn’t go around on the pitch much to the disagreement of the Orioles fans in attendance.

Those same booing fans grew even more heated when Suarez smoked the next pitch off the 376 sign in left-center, missing a homer by just inches and settling for a double.

With the inning extended, Cal Raleigh made the anger at O’Nora grow when he took advantage of a hanging slider from Bradish, crushing it down the right field line.

The missile of a line drive stayed just inside the foul pole and traveled out of the stadium and on to Eutaw Street.

Kirby couldn’t hold the two-run lead. Anthony Santander, who has looked Cooperstown-bound in this series, tied the game in the third inning. Kirby allowed a leadoff double to Jorge Mateo and with two outs Santander golfed a low curveball over the wall in right field for his 14th homer of the season.

Kirby’s walk came in the fifth inning, when issued a free pass to Mateo. Irritated at the free pass, Kirby would be incensed at the mistake when No. 9 hitter Anthony Benboom looped a fly ball into right field. With Teoscar Hernandez shifted away from the left field line, second baseman Jose Caballero had the only chance at making the play. But he couldn’t make an over-the-shoulder catch and kicked the ball away from him for an error that allowed Mateo to score from first base.

Kirby pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with that walk and four strikeouts.

