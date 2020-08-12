And on the 21st day, they rested.

After 20 games in 20 days to start the 2020 season, the Mariners will get a much-needed break on Thursday in scenic Houston where they will be remanded to the team hotel and encouraged not to leave that “bubble.”

But a day stuck inside a high-level hotel will be welcomed for one of the last teams in MLB to get an off day. Of course, teams like the Cardinals and Marlins, as well as the teams recently scheduled to play them, have had a few more off days — though not planned — than everyone else.

This is the life in the COVID-19 world the players are living in and the fear of an outbreak for a team that hasn’t had any in-season issues. No team wants to be the next Cardinals.

The Mariners seemed poised to head into their day of rest on a high note — a solid victory led by a strong outing by Taijuan Walker and also just their second series win of the season.

Instead, the bullpen happened … again.

Two of the Mariners better-performing relievers of late imploded in the eighth inning, Erik Swanson started an uncontrollable fire and Taylor Williams stoked instead of stopping it, turning a two-run lead into a 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

With yet another late innings failure, the Mariners fell to 7-13 in the first 20 games. To be fair, the bullpen isn’t responsible for all 13 of those losses, it only feels that way for fans.

Advertising

“Giving young guys opportunities in those spots are really, really valuable and they will learn from it and will benefit from it down the road,” manager Scott Servais said. “It was just a little painful tonight when you don’t get the W after I thought we were in control of that ballgame.”

With a 4-2 lead going into the bottom of the eighth, Servais turned to Swanson, who has looked dominant in recent outings with a fastball touching 97 mph with riding movment and a high spin rate in his previous outing.

Days ago, Swanson, a former starter who averaged 93 mph with his fastball, talked about wanting to hit 98-99 mph with his fastball in his next outing.

He did just that on multiple occasions. But there was little, if no, command of that fastball.

Swanson made Nick Solak look silly, striking him out to start the inning. But that was one of two outs he would record. He gave up a single to Derek Dietrich and a double to Elvis Andrus to start the problems. A wayward fastball hit pinch-hitter Todd Frazier to load the bases. It appeared Swanson got Jeff Mathis to hit a pop out to left. But Dylan Moore got a poor jump and the ball dropped in for a single that scored a run to cut the lead to 4-3. Shin Soo Choo tied the game with a sac fly moments later.

But Swanson couldn’t get the third out. He hit Isiah Kiner-Falefa with a pitch to reload the bases.

Advertising

Servais turned to Taylor Williamson, who has also been pitching well of late. Williams uncorked a wild pitch to score the go-ahead run and move the other two runners up a base. Willie Calhoun then singled to left field to score two more runs to make it 7-4.

Taijuan Walker bounced back from a shortened outing, working six innings and allowing just one unearned runs on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

The Mariners scored all four of their runs in the second inning off of Rangers starter Jordan Lyles. Austin Nola hammered a solo homer to center to start the inning and Daniel Vogelbach, who is trying to fight out of prolonged slump and remain on the roster, crushed a mammoth two-run homer to right field two batters later. Kyle Lewis drove in the final run of the inning on a sac fly that scored Tim Lopes.

But the Mariners’ offense went quiet. Lyles recovered to work three scoreless innings and the Rangers’ bullpen allowed just two hits and a walk over the final four innings.