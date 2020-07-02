Add some key members of the Mariners coaching staff to the long list of employees whose jobs have gone remote during the coronavirus.

The Mariners announced Thursday that hitting coach Tim Laker, first base/infield coach Perry Hill and bullpen coach Brian De Lunas will be working remotely during summer camp and the duration of the season.

Joining Mariners manager Scott Servais as coaching staff on the field for Friday’s first day of summer camp will be third base coach Manny Acta, pitching coach Pete Woodworth, bench coach Jared Sandberg, major-league field coordinator Carson Vitale, assistant hitting coach Jarret DeHart, bullpen catcher Fleming Baez and batting practice pitcher Nasusel Cabrera.

Laker, 50, and Hill, 68, and De Lunas are beginning their second season in their current roles with the Mariners.

The Mariners will begin their 60-game regular season on either July 23 or July 24.