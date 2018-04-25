A rested bullpen trio of James Pazos, Juan Nicasio and Edwin Diaz shut down the White Sox for the final three innings to hold on to the lead given to them by Mike Zunino's solo blast, his second home run since returning from injury.

CHICAGO — Sure there was a little wind blowing out to right field on Wednesday afternoon. And to be clear, a 15-17 mph gusts in Chicago are considered a light breeze. But Mike Zunino doesn’t need wind to help him hit the ball out of the park — even to right field.

The Mariners catcher, possibly the strongest player on the roster, smashed his second homer of the season and the series — a solo blast to right field in the top of the sixth — giving the Seattle its first lead of the game.

A rested bullpen made the one-run lead stand up, not allowing a hit or run from the White Sox for the final three innings of the game to secure a 4-3 victory.

The trio of James Pazos, Juan Nicasio and Edwin Diaz looked dominant from the seventh inning to the ninth. Diaz notched his 10th save on the season.

The Mariners won their second straight series of the road trip. But their adventure gets significantly more difficult for the Mariners starting on Thursday night as they open a four-game series at Progressive Field against the Cleveland Indians. Seattle took two of three games in the season-opening series vs. the Indians, but a split of the four games would be more than acceptable, giving Seattle a winning road trip. Anything beyond that would be a bonus.

Seattle starter Felix Hernandez picked up his third win of the season. He pitched six innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

It wasn’t an auspicious beginning to Hernandez’s start. His first pitch of the game — an 87-mph sinker — was right over the middle of the plate. And like several others hitters have done to Hernandez to start the game, Yoan Moncada was going to take a vicious hack at it. The result was a line drive solo homer over the wall in right and 1-0 lead.

Hernandez’s second pitch of the game yielded only slightly better results for him. Another first-pitch sinker was drilled to deep right-center by Yolmer Sanchez. The ball didn’t fly over the wall, but hopped over it for a double. Sanchez would later score on a single from Tim Anderson to make it 2-0.

But after the 20-pitch first inning, Hernandez reeled in his outing from being a disaster. He came back with a 1-2-3 second inning. After allowing a run in the third inning, he worked the next three innings without allowing a run.