Rangers 17, Mariners 5 at the Peoria Sports Complex (7 1/2 innings)

Notable

This game was awful from the start for the Mariners and didn’t get much better as it went on. Starter Justus Sheffield gave up four runs in the first inning and things didn’t get much better.

Six Mariners pitchers combined to give up the 17 runs — all earned — on 18 hits with six walks and five strikeouts. Of those 17 hits, six were homers (some wind-aided) and three doubles. And that was all in just seven innings.

Sheffield couldn’t command his breaking ball and gave up six earned runs on seven hits with three walks and two homers allowed. Of the Mariners’ pitchers, only Drew Steckenrider didn’t allow a run.

Mariners manager Scott Servais offered a brief update on the health status of Jarred Kelenic in his recovery from an adductor strain in his left leg.

“Jarred is progressing,” Servais said. “He’s actually gnawing at the bit to get back out on the field. We are really happy with how he is progressing. Our training staff had him working out in the pool. I know he did some light stuff on his feet today. So he’s moving in the right direction, and he wants to move as fast as he can. All good there, all thumbs up in moving toward getting back out there. I don’t have a date or anything like that, but he is improving.”

Player of the game

Kyle Seager went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Mariners offense. He hit the ball hard in every at-bat. “He’s swinging the bat great,” Servais said.

Quotable

“We just didn’t pitch well. We had one of those days. It was a tough day to pitch. We certainly did not control the zone at all today, and had a hard time putting people away.” — Servais

On Tap

The Mariners will travel to Camelback Ranch to face the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in a night game Thursday. Right-hander Chris Flexen will get the start with left-hander Roenis Elias and right-handers Rafael Montero, Joey Gerber, Paul Sewald, Brandon Brennan and Vinnie Nittoli scheduled to pitch. The Dodgers will start reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer. First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. PT. The game will be televised by AT&T Sportsnet in L.A. and MLB TV subscribers can stream it. There will be no local television broadcast. The radio broadcast will be carried live on ESPN 710-AM and mariners.com

Video highlights

Only the third inning counts on March 10th, pursuant to atMariners rules. pic.twitter.com/iPAoi9PyaG — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 10, 2021

Boxscore

