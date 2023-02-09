The final rosters for the 20 countries that qualified for the World Baseball Classic were announced Thursday afternoon on Major League Baseball Network.

Each roster includes up to 30 active players, including at least 14 pitchers and two catchers. In addition, federations may identify a designated pool of up to eight additional pitchers who are eligible to participate in one or more consecutive rounds.

Of the 600 players, 331 are under contract with MLB organizations, 186 players on 40-man rosters, 67 former All-Stars and eight players who have been named MVP in the American League or National League.

The Mariners have 10 players participating in the WBC for their respective countries, including six players who are expected to be on the opening-day roster, most notably star center fielder Julio Rodriguez and right fielder Teoscar Hernandez, who they acquired this offseason. They will suit up for the Dominican Republic. Starting third baseman Eugenio Suarezwill play for Venezuela.

Here’s the list of Mariners players:

Australia

Blake Townsend, LHP

Signed as a non-drafted free agent in 2018, Townsend has pitched in relief the last few seasons with stops at four different levels in 2022, pitching 29 1/3 innings and striking out 37 batters with 18 walks.

Canada

Matt Brash, RHP

As part of the deal to let him pitch in the WBC, Brash won’t work as a starter this season. The Mariners had planned to stretch him out and possibly let him compete for a rotation spot. Instead, he’ll pitch as a reliever.

Dominican Republic

Diego Castillo, RHP

Teoscar Hernandez, OF

Julio Rodriguez, OF

Not having two of their starting outfielders for a large portion of spring training isn’t ideal, but it will allow for plenty of reps for Jarred Kelenic and Taylor Trammell, who are competing for a left-field job, and plenty of at-bats for young prospects such as Cade Marlowe and Zach DeLoach and others.

Great Britain

Harry Ford, C

The Mariners’ top prospect gets a chance to experience advanced competition against big leaguers before likely heading to High-A Everett to start his season.

Italy

Matt Festa, RHP

Sam Haggerty was expected to play for Italy, but a groin injury and offseason surgery nixed that plan.

Nicaragua

Milkar Perez, 3B

Once a touted prospect with an MLB arm, Perez struggled for Low-A Modesto last season and will likely be back there again in 2023.

Panama

Jose Caballero, IF

Caballero was acquired in a trade for Mike Leake in 2019. He is expected to play infield for Class AAA Tacoma this season.

Venezuela

Eugenio Suarez, 3B

Suarez is a veteran player and understands how to ready himself for a season.