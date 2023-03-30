MLB opening day
Mariners (0-0) vs. Guardians (0-0)
RHP Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA*) vs. RHP Shane Bieber (13-8,2.88 ERA*)
7:10 p.m. | T-Mobile Park | Seattle
TV: ROOT Sports | Radio: Seattle Sports 710 AM
* – 2022 stats
Baseball’s back Mariners 2023 season preview
Mariners lineup is out — think you can do better?
Think you can do better than Scott Servais with tonight's season-opening lineup?
Give it a shot with our interactive lineup creator here.
Three reasons Mariners will win AL West and three reasons they won’t
PEORIA, Ariz. — In past years, perhaps with the exception of the rebuilding years in 2019 and 2020, this space has usually been dedicated to analyzing three reasons the Mariners would make the playoffs, ending their infamous postseason drought and three reasons why they wouldn’t make the playoffs, a result that came to fruition with stunning consistency.
But last season, a team with postseason expectations managed to overcome an abysmal start and earn the second wild-card spot, ending the streak of misery.
With that accomplished, the Mariners have decided to raise the bar for success this season. Both manager Scott Servais and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto have spoken openly about the goal of winning the American League West title. It would mean dethroning the defending World Series champion Houston Astros, who have won the division title five of the last six seasons.
So with that in mind, this will look at the reasons why the Mariners will or will not reach that goal.
Should Mariners brace for sophomore slumps from Julio Rodriguez and George Kirby?
Two Mariners. Two sensational rookie seasons. Two backs carrying massive expectations.
The first is center fielder Julio Rodriguez, the dynamite Dominican who captured American League Rookie of the Year honors last year at 21 years old. There’s “talented” and then there’s “generationally talented,” and there are signs Rodriguez is closer to the latter. The Mariners wouldn’t have signed him to a contract that could pay him over $400 million if they didn’t think so.
The second is starting pitcher George Kirby. Kirby doesn’t have the international appeal of a Julio, but he did manage to finish sixth in ALROY voting last year after logging a 3.39 ERA over 130 innings.
Conventional wisdom would have you believe these two would improve upon their inaugural seasons and, in turn, help thrust the Mariners into contention for the division title and perhaps the World Series. But should fans be worried about the dreaded sophomore slump?
That was a question, not a prophecy.
Mariners are only team not to make World Series. Does that change this year?
PEORIA, Ariz. — I must admit, the task of writing a Mariners column for our season preview section is a little trickier this year.
For at least the past decade, I’ve always had the underlying theme of the team’s ever-growing postseason drought to fall back on. Last year’s headline for my preview column declared, “This is the year the Mariners’ playoff drought ends. No, really.” (Yes, this is me taking a victory lap.) The point is, no matter what the main focus of the column was in any given year — new blood on the team, new philosophy from the front office — it always played against the backdrop of playoff futility that hung over the franchise.
As we all know, that angle flew out the window at the precise moment Cal Raleigh’s playoff-clinching home run off Oakland’s Domingo Acevedo on Sept. 30 flew near the window of the Hit It Here Café.
So I’ve summoned all my creative power to come up with something new this season. How about this: “This could be the year the Mariners’ World Series drought ends.”
It’s Julio Rodriguez’s world. Everyone wants to be part of it
PEORIA, Ariz. — With his glove on his left hand, clutching a pearl of a baseball inside of it and a pen in his pocket, ready to be retrieved the moment it was needed, a young boy named Kaenon waited for the one player everyone else was waiting to see.
On the other side of the covered batting cages, a group of kids similar in age, jostled to peer through an inch-wide space in the tarps covering the fences, trying to see him.
“I don’t see him,” one kid said.
“I think he’s still on the field,” another said.
“There he is!” screamed another.
“Julio! Can you sign?! Julio over here!” came the screams as a large group of people, perhaps more adults than kids, converged near the roped off area by the batting cages trying to get his attention and, more important, his autograph.
Julio Rodriguez smiled and waved at the throng as he moved along the fence line. The attention has become normal.
“I can’t do it right now,” he said to them. “I promise I will do it later.”
He had every intention of keeping that promise, but first he had to go through his daily hitting routine in the batting cages.
Mariners 2023 season preview: Complete coverage
The drought is over in Seattle, and the bar is raised.
After making the playoffs last fall for the first time in 21 years, the Mariners have much higher expectations for the 2023 season.
Their stated goal is to overtake the Astros and win the AL West this year. Columnist Larry Stone writes that it’s well within the realm of possibility that they end another drought, as well.
With Julio Rodriguez primed for superstardom after a stellar rookie season, a championship-quality rotation and other pieces with breakout potential, the sky sure seems to be the limit.
It all starts with opening day, when ace Luis Castillo and the Mariners host the Guardians at T-Mobile Park on Thursday night.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Mariners heading into the 2023 season.
