Dipoto met with the media on the first day of the Major League Baseball winter meetings and discussed the player he coveted so much, but couldn't sign.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Dipoto didn’t look like someone who had spent 24 hours in an unresponsive fetal position too distressed and disappointed to move. His words didn’t come through gritted teeth or obvious forced sentiment. There was no jilted scorn or melancholy regret in his voice.

Nope, the Mariners’ general manager was the same energetic guy who had been filled with optimism and hope in the days and weeks before hitting-and-pitching sensation Shohei Ohtani signed with Los Angeles Angels — Dipoto’s former employer — on Friday.

With the majority of the baseball world descending on the Swan & Dolphin Resort in Walt Disney World for the Major League Baseball winter meetings, the bulk of the conversations in the lobby, and of course the lobby bar, centered on two topics — Ohtani’s somewhat surprising decision to sign with the Angels and the Yankees’ acquisition of Giancarlo Stanton.

It started early Sunday evening and carried over into Monday.

“Is Dipoto okay?” was a common question asked — sometimes in sarcasm and sometimes in feigning concern — based on the Mariners’ very public interest in Ohtani.

After choosing not to comment in the immediate days after Ohtani’s announcement, Dipoto provided an answer Monday evening.

“Clearly, disappointed,” he said. “I’ve read where we were dejected and had our head in the sand. Just like 29 other clubs, we worked hard, and put together what we thought were presentations that best represented the Mariners, and he made his choice. And I’m happy for him. It’s a big thing for any player to be able to select where they want to go play. I’m sure it’s going to work out great for him. He’s a fantastic player, and I’m sure it’s going to be a great fit.”

The Mariners made it very clear that they were fully committed to signing Ohtani. Dipoto did so on the first episode of his new podcast — The Wheelhouse — where he gushed about Ohtani’s talent and how hard the organization would push for him in their presentation, saying: “We’re bringing the big guns. We’re bringing the ‘A’ game. When we sit down, we’ll be sitting down with very notable faces and that is a part of what we want to sell. We want to sell the Seattle experience and what it means to the Japanese-Americans, our culture and how this organization has trended, and trended so positively when we have the star Japanese player.”

The Mariners were one of seven finalists along with the Angels, Dodgers, Giants, Cubs, Rangers and Padres. To strengthen their bid, Dipoto made three trades to acquire $2.5 million in international bonus pool money, giving them $3.557 million available to offer Ohtani — the most of any team. But in the end, Ohtani signed for less with the team that few expected to land him.

“We always felt we had a shot,” Dipoto said. “From the very get-go, we felt we had a shot. We were definitely very public about our willingness to try to run him down. We felt very comfortable about the process. I think CAA did a great job in setting it up the way they did it, on such short notice, really, when you’ve only got three weeks to pull a deal together. I’ll give Shohei Ohtani a ton of credit. He sat through seven fairly lengthy interview sessions, and he stayed in tune with what each team was talking about, and I know he was in tune with what we were talking about. In the end, he sorted through all the information and he made the decision he was comfortable with. Can’t fault him. It’s his choice to make.”

There was some speculation from Japanese media that the Mariners’ brash and open approach actually hindered them since everything about Ohtani and the signing process seemed shrouded in secrecy and discretion.

Asked if he second-guessed any of his approach, Dipoto replied: “No. We played it the way we wanted to play it.”

Ohtani offered little explanation for his choice in his introductory press conference, telling reporters through an interpreter: “It’s hard to explain. With the Angels I just felt something click.”

While many industry insiders and writers felt the Mariners were a favorite because of the excess bonus money and tradition of Japanese stars in the organization, there was indication that they were even runner-up to the Angels in the process.

“No, never got that,” Dipoto said. “And I’m sure I won’t.”

In the end, all of the speculation on social media and in stories about what would sway Ohtani in his decision seemed to be largely baseless. Only Ohtani really knew what would make the decision and he kept it to himself.

“Which I think is just generally the way public information goes,” Dipoto said. “Nobody ever knows. The person knows. In this type of situation, we didn’t know. I don’t want to spend the whole night talking about it. He’s made his selection. He’s a member of the Angels. We’re going to have to watch him 19 times a year whether it’s as a pitcher or as a hitter, and we’ll have to figure out how to get the better of him. He’s a great player.”