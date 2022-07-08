When Ty France sprained his left elbow in late June during an on-field collision, the Mariners needed a replacement first baseman. That prompted general manager Jerry Dipoto to make a trade with Kansas City for 12-year MLB veteran Carlos Santana.

During the 14-day stretch France was absent, Santana helped “ease some of the blow,” manager Scott Servais said Thursday, the day France returned to the lineup.

Santana’s switch-hitting abilities — he’s “pretty even” on both sides — have benefitted the Mariners, Servais said. The manager said Santana’s experience was beneficial to younger players too, who have been learning from the ways he prepares.

France is easing back this weekend against the Blue Jays as a designated hitter, but he plans to return on defense shortly afterward. From there, Servais said France should be back on first base and will play the majority of the time.

“But if (France) needs a day, or he’s going to DH for a day, there’s nobody better to put than Carlos (Santana) over there with all the experience he’s got,” Servais said Friday.

Servais joked that Santana could play shortstop or third base, before backtracking to more serious terms. The 36-year-old is in the later stages of his career and is locked in at first base. But once France returns to the lineup at first base, that’ll free up at-bats for Santana at DH.

“It’s a good problem to have,” Servais said Thursday of the depth. “We’ve got guys that can handle the position, and as long as they swing the bat (well), we’ll find spots for them.”

Santana was, in fact, a Mariner for a brief stint in 2018 — though he never played. In December that year, Seattle acquired Santana from Philadelphia as part of a trade that also got the Mariners J.P. Crawford. But 10 days later, they traded Santana away to Cleveland, part of a three-way trade.

Three and a half years later, the Marin. Servais said he’d joke with Santana every time they crossed paths that Santana was his favorite player he never managed. But with France’s injury, the Mariners needed to find a solution at first base, and this time it came in the form of Santana — for real.

“Carlos, obviously he fills a big need for us right now with Ty France out,” Servais said on June 28. “Hopefully, Carlos can step in and give us some good at-bats. Certainly, he’s comfortable over at first base and he’ll do a good job for us.”

Since arriving in Seattle, the veteran has done just that, albeit through just nine games. He’s already earned eight hits, an RBI and six walks through 29 at-bats.

Santana made 136 starts at first base during the 2021 season. He hit .214/.319/.342 with 19 home runs and 69 RBI, with a career-low OPS+ of 81. This year, when he was traded in late June, his OPS+ was at 98 (the league average is 100), and has since climbed to 113 in Seattle.

Santana said he and France talk a lot and support one another with the ultimate goal always being Mariners wins. Santana isn’t bothered by a reduced role once France has fully returned.

“(He’s) like family; everybody has to be all together,” Santana told The Seattle Times. “We don’t think about that. We’re on the same page.”

Santana knows his start to the 2022 season was slow (he posted a .150/.287/.242 slash line from the start of the season until the end of May). But now that he’s settled into more of a groove in June, he said his mentality is to help the team as much as he can over the last three months.

“Finish strong, this is my mentality,” Santana said. “I know what kind of player I am — all of my career, I’ve started slow but finished strong when the team needs me.”

Some veterans can be “ho-hum” because they might be repeating similar experiences from their past, Servais said, but Santana isn’t like that. His attitude, and the depth he provides, has benefitted the Mariners so far, Servais said. Seattle hopes the momentum will continue for the 36-year-old.

“Carlos has been great. I really love what he’s brought to our team, our clubhouse. For a guy who’s played as long as he does, you can see it, he loves playing baseball and that’s contagious,” Servais said Friday.

