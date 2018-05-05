Gordon wasn't pleased about being out of the starting lineup on Saturday, but the coaching staff helped him understand why a day off every so often was necessary.

Dee Gordon plays the game of baseball with an infectious joy and energy. When he’s playing well, the Mariners usually play well with him. He’s been absolutely vital to the team’s strong start to the 2018 season.

And there is also the fact that Gordon came into Saturday hitting. 630 (17 for 27) with seven runs scored and five stolen bases over his last six games. And yet Guillermo Heredia got the start in centerfield on Saturday night vs. the Angels.

Social media exploded wanting to know how could manager Scott Servais not put him in the lineup?

“Just giving Dee a day off,” Servais said. “Dee plays at such a high level and with so much energy. So you have to be cognizant that he needs a (rest) once in a while. Dee runs on jet fuel while most of the other guys run on unleaded. That’s just the way he’s wired. It’s something we are going to do every now and again to make sure he stays fresh.”

It can’t be easy for him to leave Gordon’s name off the top of the lineup.

“No, it’s not,” Servais said. “But I think you have look at your players and keep your finger on the pulse of where they are at — each one individually. I think it’s best for us and for him.”

There was a memorable scene on the previous road trip where Servais pulled Gordon from the game after his knee buckled while crashing into the wall. Gordon was so angry about having to leave the game, he sat on the top step of the dugout with his arms crossed, glaring at the world in front of him.

“I hate it,” he said of not playing. “I want to play every game. I honestly feel like we have the best chance to win with me in the lineup, so I’m trying to avoid sitting as much as possible, but sometimes you have to do it.”

Gordon tried to lobby his way into the lineup.

“It worked last week in Cleveland,” he said. “It didn’t work this week.”

Asked how Gordon takes being told he’s out of the lineup, Servais replied: “Not very well. That’s ok. You don’t want guys to be happy when you take them out of the lineup. We are playing for the long run and he’s a big part of what we are doing.”

But Mariners peak performance coordinator Derrin “DMac” McMains helped Gordon understand the need for off days, using some numbers compiled by Statcast, showing how much extra work Gordon’s legs get by simply running to and from centerfield and the dugout every inning.

“He just showed me how much more jogging I’m going to have to do this year,” Gordon said. “I’m going to jog 51 more miles than I did last year, just going back and forth to my position.”

That piece of information helped Gordon understand.

“I have to take care of my prized my possession — my legs,” he said. “I’m not going to be hitting homers.”

Gordon came into Saturday .352 (45 for 128) with an .821 on-base plus slugging percentage, seven doubles, a triple, a homer, eight RBIs, 20 runs scored and a league-high 14 stolen bases.

Servais was adamant that Gordon not starting the game didn’t mean he wouldn’t get a chance to pinch hit or pinch run late in the game.

“There’s a good chance you’ll see him,” Servais said.

Also …

Reliever Dan Altavilla (AC joint strain) is headed on rehab stint to Class AA Arkansas. He will throw a bullpen with the Travelers on Monday and then appear in at least one game or two games before being activated from the disabled list. He’s eligible to return on May 10.

Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder surgery) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Monday at the Mariners complex in Peoria, Arizona. He experienced tightness in his shoulder while throwing a live batting practice session last week.