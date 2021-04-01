By

Opening day

Mariners vs. Giants

7:10 p.m. | T-Mobile Park | Seattle

TV: ROOT Sports | Radio: 710 AM

(Rich Boudet / The Seattle Times)
After 3 surgeries and nearly 2 years of recovery, Mitch Haniger is playing baseball again with the Mariners

PEORIA, Ariz. — Mitch Haniger isn’t the type to let the emotions of a moment — good or bad, regret or redemption, failure or triumph — overcome him. Mostly stoic, always staid and completely focused whenever he was on a baseball field, Haniger was jokingly referred to as a baseball cyborg — half-human/half-robot — during his first years with the Mariners because everything seemed to be taken with a level of seriousness that didn’t seem completely human.

“It’s amazing, isn’t it?” Kyle Seager said with a knowing nod. “He’s so thorough with everything. Everything he does when it comes to baseball has a purpose. He takes everything so serious. You noticed it right away.”

But these last 20-plus months have proved that Haniger is all too human.

Read more here.

—Ryan Divish
For Mariners fans, excitement outweighs anxiety in Seattle’s first sports event open to public since COVID-19 shutdown

The Kwan family will be back inside the ballpark Thursday night. Where else would they want to be for opening day?

Nick Kwan, a 41-year-old Seattle resident, tried to watch his beloved Mariners on TV during the pandemic-shortened season last summer, but it just wasn’t the same experience. He longed to be back at T-Mobile Park, to watch baseball live, to connect with other die-hard fans around him.

He and his wife, Nicole, and his parents will finally get that chance when the Mariners begin their 2021 season against the San Francisco Giants at T-Mobile Park on Thursday night. It will be Seattle’s first pro sports venue open to the public since the COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020.

Read more here.

—Adam Jude
Opening day lineup

Seattle Times sports staff

