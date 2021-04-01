Opening day
Mariners vs. Giants
7:10 p.m. | T-Mobile Park | Seattle
TV: ROOT Sports | Radio: 710 AM
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
Related
- Interactive: Answer these questions and decide which player is your next face of the Mariners
- The old heroes are gone. Now, who will step up to be the next face of the Mariners?
- For Mariners fans, excitement outweighs anxiety in Seattle’s first open event since COVID-19 shutdown
- The Mariners have a vacancy for the next face of the franchise, but they need a lot more than that
- Reasons to hope and reasons to mope for Mariners fans ahead of the 2021 season
- Breaking down the American League West in 2021 and how the Mariners compare
More
After 3 surgeries and nearly 2 years of recovery, Mitch Haniger is playing baseball again with the Mariners
PEORIA, Ariz. — Mitch Haniger isn’t the type to let the emotions of a moment — good or bad, regret or redemption, failure or triumph — overcome him. Mostly stoic, always staid and completely focused whenever he was on a baseball field, Haniger was jokingly referred to as a baseball cyborg — half-human/half-robot — during his first years with the Mariners because everything seemed to be taken with a level of seriousness that didn’t seem completely human.
“It’s amazing, isn’t it?” Kyle Seager said with a knowing nod. “He’s so thorough with everything. Everything he does when it comes to baseball has a purpose. He takes everything so serious. You noticed it right away.”
But these last 20-plus months have proved that Haniger is all too human.
For Mariners fans, excitement outweighs anxiety in Seattle’s first sports event open to public since COVID-19 shutdown
The Kwan family will be back inside the ballpark Thursday night. Where else would they want to be for opening day?
Nick Kwan, a 41-year-old Seattle resident, tried to watch his beloved Mariners on TV during the pandemic-shortened season last summer, but it just wasn’t the same experience. He longed to be back at T-Mobile Park, to watch baseball live, to connect with other die-hard fans around him.
He and his wife, Nicole, and his parents will finally get that chance when the Mariners begin their 2021 season against the San Francisco Giants at T-Mobile Park on Thursday night. It will be Seattle’s first pro sports venue open to the public since the COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Here's how much money the Pac-12 will get for its success in men's NCAA tournament
- Seahawks agree to 4-year contract extension with Tyler Lockett
- Meet the 2021 Mariners VIEW
- Former Fox regional networks begin new era as Bally Sports
- Sue Bird? Breanna Stewart? Diana Taurasi? UConn's Paige Bueckers may turn out to be better than them all
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.