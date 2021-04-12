With steady rain falling at Camden Yards in Baltimore and an unfavorable forecast for the remainder of Monday evening, the opening game of three-game series between the Mariners and Orioles was postponed.

The game will be made up Tuesday with the two teams playing a doubleheader with two seven-inning games. The first game will start at 1:05 p.m. Pacific time with the second game starting no earlier than 4:05 p.m., or approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

This is the first Mariners’ postponement of the season and the first since Sept. 15, 2020 when the Mariners and Giants series at T-Mobile Park was postponed due to poor air quality. The last time the Mariners were rained out in Baltimore was on April 26, 2004.

Left-hander Justus Sheffield (0-1, 7.20 ERA), who was scheduled to start Monday, will start the first game Tuesday while left-hander Nick Margevicius (0-1, 7.71) will make his scheduled start in the nightcap.