Given what has transpired in the first 31 days of the 2021 season, the stretches of weak contact and scoreless innings, the strikeouts upon strikeouts from the bottom of the batting order, the overall data that shows the Mariners to have the second-worst batting average (.207), on-base percentage (.287) and third-worst on-base plus slugging percentage (.656) in all of Major League Baseball coming into Wednesday afternoon’s homestand finale, well, suffering defeat in the most frustrating way possible – being held hitless – wasn’t so much a distinct possibility, but an obvious inevitability.

For the sixth time since the franchise came into existence in 1977, the Mariners were on the receiving end of a no-hitter.

John Means, a 28-year-old lefty and the best pitcher on the O’s staff, became the first Orioles starting pitcher to toss a complete-game no-hitter since Hall of Famer Jim Palmer no-hit the Oakland Athletics on Aug. 13, 1969, at the old Memorial Stadium in Baltimore. It was the 10th no-hitter in Orioles franchise history.

Baltimore did have four pitchers combine for a no-hitter on July 13, 1991, also vs. the A’s in Oakland.

Means was absolutely dominant. The lefty changed speed, hit spots and had minimal hard contact. He struck out 12 batters over nine innings and 113 without issuing a walk. He missed the holy grail of pitching – a perfect game – by just one missed ball in the dirt. Means struck out Sam Haggerty in the third inning, but the ball got by catcher Pedro Severino and rolled to the backstop, allowing Haggerty to reach first base.

Means came into the ninth inning with 101 pitches thrown. He got Dylan Moore to pop out in foul territory, struck out Haggerty swinging ad got J.P. Crawford to lineout weakly to shortstop.

Teammates rushed the field to celebrate while the crowd of 6,742 applauded begrudgingly and then appreciatively.

As for the Mariners, a few players stood on the rail to watch the celebration. But most headed for the clubhouse to prepare for a long flight to Texas.

And while baseball’s overall numbers continue to trend downward to levels not seen in the modern era, this Mariners’ offense has been a frustrating disappointment on almost every level.

It’s so bad that calling up young prospect Jarred Kelenic or even six Kelenics would solve these problems. It also makes you wonder how close this team, which is supposedly in the final stages of a rebuild, is to legitimately contending for a postseason spot in the near future. Can Kelenic, who has never had a MLB at-bat, and perhaps the signing of at least one free agent fix what seems broken particularly with Kyle Seager not expected to be back in 2022 and Mitch Haniger’s future with the team far from certain?