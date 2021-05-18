Remember two days ago when temperatures were in the mid to high 70s, the days were sun-drenched and the Mariners were getting accumulating hits and winning games, three in row to be exact vs. the Cleveland Indians, including a surprising defeat of the reigning American League Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber.

Yeah, nobody is going to remember that now.

After flirting with being no-hit multiple times on the road trip, and once to start this homestand, the Mariners’ seemingly once every three-days dance with hitting ignominy and offensive futility finally reached its expected nadir.

For the second time this season, Seattle was held hitless by an opposing pitcher

Spencer Turnbull, a 28-year-old right-hander who has experienced minimal major-league success over parts of four seasons, pitched baseball’s fifth no-hitter of the season in a 5-0 Tigers victory.

It was the eighth no-hitter in Tigers franchise history while Turnbull becomes the first Detroit pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Justin Verlander no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays on May 7, 2011.

“I certainly did not expect to see that again,” manager Scott Servais said quietly.

Advertising

Though one might argue that he should have seen it coming with the Dodgers’ Julio Urias nearly no-hitting them twice, Boston’s Nick Pivetta carrying a no-hitter through six innings, Cleveland’s Zach Plesac taking a no-hitter into the eighth on Thursday and Means actually no-hitting them.

“Getting no-hit, it’s pretty hard to put a positive spin on it, quite frankly,” Servais said.

And he shouldn’t.

There is nothing about positive about this situation. Besides the reactionary embarrassment of being no-hit twice in one season, and there is no legitimate reason to think it can’t happen again particularly with the current roster, the Mariners offense is abysmal. They are now hitting .199 on the season, which is the worst in all of baseball. And somewhere Mario Mendoza, whose name was attached to that infamous .200 batting line of baseball demarcation, can nod knowingly.

“Quite frankly, we have to be better than that,” Servais said. “There’s no other way to put it. Throwing a no hitter in any league anywhere is a difficult feat. And you have to give a ton of credit to their pitcher for keeping it together and finishing it off. But I’m disappointed. Obviously, we’ve got to be better than that. We had some pitches to hit tonight and we did not hit them.”

Mitch Haniger, the one Mariners’ hitter who had hit the ball with any authority off Turnbull all night, had one last chance to break it up with two outs in the ninth inning. But Turnbull blew an elevated 95-mph fastball that Haniger foul tipped into the glove of catcher Eric Haase.

“Once I got to that point,” Turnbull said of the ninth. “I was like, ‘alright, I’m going to be nervous. This is crazy, but I’m gonna go out there and keep doing the same thing.’ The whole night I was like, ‘I’m not going to be afraid to make any pitches. I’m not going to second guess or doubt or have any fear about anything. I’m just gonna go attack, stay in that mindset. If they hit one, they hit one. I just wanted to stay aggressive and just keep. I didn’t want to beat myself.”

Advertising

BOX SCORE

For the second time in two weeks, the Mariners watched as an opposing team rushed on to the field to celebrate with a pitcher that had held them hitless. On May 5, Baltimore’s John Means also no-hit the Mariners, narrowly missing a perfect game.

Turnbull wasn’t quite perfect, walking two batters. But he was good enough to no-hit the worst offensive team in baseball. He struck out nine batters. He threw 117 pitches with 77 strikes, including 22 first pitch strikes to the 28 batters he faced.

The Mariners join Cleveland as teams to be no-hit twice this season. Seattle was also no-hit twice in the 2019 season. The franchise has been no-hit seven times in franchise history.

Turnbull came into the game with a 9-25 career record, including a 2019 season where he posted a 3-17 record.

Seattle got a solid if not lengthy start from Justin Dunn. The young right-hander pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and a career-high eight strikeouts.

For most teams, that’s a start that would give you a chance to win. But right now, with the way the Mariners are hitting, at least in games excluding the three wins vs. Cleveland, two runs allowed are probably two too many.

After getting two quick outs in the first inning, Dunn let a first-pitch fastball to Jeimer Candelario catch too much plate and the Tigers’ No. 3 hitter was looking to swing. It produced a towering no-doubt solo homer to center.

The Tigers picked up their run against Dunn in the third inning with Candelario scoring Robbie Grossman, who had reached on a walk, advanced to second on an infield single and moved to third on a wild pitch that should’ve been blocked by catcher Luis Torrens.