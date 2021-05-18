Remember two days ago when temperatures were in the mid to high 70s, the days were sun-drenched and the Mariners were getting accumulating hits and winning games, three in row to be exact vs. the Cleveland Indians, including a surprising defeat of the reigning American League Cy Young award winner Shane Bieber.

Yeah, nobody is going to remember that now.

After flirting with being no-hit multiple times on the road trip, and once to start this homestand, the Mariners’ seemingly once every three-days dance with hitting ignominy and offensive futility finally reached its expected nadir.

For the second time this season, Seattle was held hitless by an opposing pitcher

Spencer Turnbull, a 28-year-old right-hander who has experienced minimal major-league success over parts of four seasons, pitched baseball’s fifth no-hitter of the season in a 5-0 Tigers victory.

Mitch Haniger, the one Mariners’ hitter who had hit the ball hard off Turnbull all night, had one last chance to break it up with two outs in the ninth inning. But Turnbull blew an elevated 95-mph fastball that Haniger foul tipped into the glove of catcher Eric Haase.

For the second time in two weeks, the Mariners watched as an opposing team rushed on to the field to celebrate with a pitcher that had held them hitless. On May 5, Baltimore’s John Means also no-hit the Mariners, narrowly missing a perfect game.

Turnbull wasn’t quite perfect, walking two batters. But he was good enough to no-hit the worst offensive team in baseball. He struck out nine batters. He threw 117 pitches with 77 strikes, including 22 first pitch strikes to the 28 batters he faced.

The Mariners join Cleveland as teams to be no-hit twice this season. Seattle was also no-hit twice in the 2019 season. The franchise has been no-hit seven times in franchise history.

Turnbull came into the game with a 9-25 career record, including a 2019 season where he posted a 3-17 record.

Seattle got a solid if not lengthy start from Justin Dunn. The young right-hander pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks and a career-high eight strikeouts.

For most teams, that’s a start that would give you a chance to win. But right now, with the way the Mariners are hitting, at least in games excluding the three wins vs. Cleveland, two runs allowed are probably two too many.

After getting two quick outs in the first inning, Dunn let a first-pitch fastball to Jeimer Candelario catch too much plate and the Tigers’ No. 3 hitter was looking to swing. It produced a towering no-doubt solo homer to center.

The Tigers picked up their run against Dunn in the third inning with Candelario scoring Robbie Grossman, who had reached on a walk, advanced to second on an infield single and moved to third on a wild pitch that should’ve been blocked by catcher Luis Torrens.