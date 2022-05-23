The Mariners had the right opponent to end a four-game losing streak: the Oakland A’s.

But would the Mariners get the big hits they have so much trouble getting?

Yes, yes and yes, and Seattle needed every one of them.

Rookie Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suarez had multi-run homers in consecutive innings, propelling a 7-6 victory over Oakland on Monday night at T-Mobile Park, keeping Seattle out of last place in the AL West.

The Mariners (18-25) got their 13th straight victory over Oakland (17-27), extending the franchise record for the longest winning streak against an opponent.

It was a great start to a six-game homestand for Seattle, which certainly needed a win after getting swept in a four-game series at Boston and finishing the road trip at 3-7.

“We did some really nice things offensively,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Obviously, Julio driving the train with the home run early; Cal Raleigh had a really nice night tonight; [Suarez] keeps hitting them over the fence.”

The offensive explosion wasn’t immediate.

The Mariners loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the second inning thanks to Oakland starter Zach Logue’s wildness — two walks and a hit batter. But Raleigh struck out to end the threat, prolonging a theme of the Mariners being unable to come up with a big hit.

Soon, that would change for him and the Mariners.

Rodriguez changed the trend first.

After a Ty France double and a J.P. Crawford walk put runners at first and second with one out in the third inning, Rodriguez showed off his opposite-field power by hitting a breaking ball into the right-center seats.

It was Rodriguez’s fourth homer of the season and his first at home.

“Before the game, I was thinking about that,” Rodriguez said of hitting his first one at home. “It was very cool hitting that home run in front of the home crowd and them getting happy. … On the road, every time I hit one they get quiet.”

Raleigh got his turn after Oakland, which had no luck at all against Marco Gonzales in the first three innings, scored three runs on five hits in the fourth inning to tie the score at 3.

After a one-out walk to Luis Torrens, Raleigh hit a line-drive missile into the left-field seats to give the Mariners the lead back at 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth.

It was Raleigh’s fourth homer in just five hits this season before adding a single in the sixth inning that raised his batting average to .120 (6 of 50).

Suarez added his name to the homer party in the next inning, with his two-run homer to left field off Logue giving Seattle a 7-3 lead in the fifth.

There was suddenly a party atmosphere at T-Mobile. But that soon changed because Gonzales struggled again in the sixth inning, and Penn Murfee didn’t provide any relief.

Gonzales allowed a pair of hits after getting the first out, and Servais pulled the left-hander after 94 pitches.

Enter Murfee, who had been excellent all season. But not on this night.

Murfee allowed a walk, a single and a double without recording an out. That brought home three runs and left runners on second and third base for Sergio Romo, who was able to keep the score at 7-6 by getting a foul out and a ground out.

It was an odd night for Gonzales, who was great in the first, second, third and fifth innings. The end result: 5 1/3 innings, five earned runs, eight hits, no walks and three strikeouts.

But Gonzales got the win, improving to 30-1 in his past 50 starts when given three or more runs of support.

“It was important to start (the homestand) with a W, and it’s good to be home,” Gonzales said. “Bottom line, we’ve got to rattle off some wins.”

Matt Festa, Diego Castillo and Paul Sewald followed Romo with scoreless relief to preserve the one-run lead and snap the losing streak.

“After [Murfee struggled], the bullpen was outstanding, and it has been a struggle for us lately,” Servais said.

Castillo was particularly impressive, striking out the side in the eighth inning. It was Sewald’s second save of the season and one of Mariner’s biggest saves of the season.

“We’re trying to win games and have fun, and you definitely have the most fun when you win games,” Rodriguez said.

