Seattle got solid pitching in the win, particularly from prospect Justus Sheffield and Erik Swanson

Mariners 4, Rockies 2 at Salt River Field

Notable

Mariners starter Wade LeBlanc pitched two innings, allowing two runs on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Nolan Arenado smashed a towering solo homer to center on a misplaced cutter in the first. A one-out double in the second led to another run. LeBlanc threw 28 pitches with 19 strikes. He threw some extra pitches in the bullpen after his outing to build his pitch count to 45.

The Mariners picked up RBI singles from Jake Fraley, Shed Long and Dom Thompson-Williams to pace an offense that tallied eight hits and drew four walks.

At age 45, Ichiro stole second and later scored on Fraley’s single.

Mariners pitchers allowed two runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts with four walks.

Player of the game

Justus Sheffield worked around a walk to the first batter he faced followed by a catcher’s interference to still throw a scoreless first frame. It was aided by a pair of strikeouts. The Mariners’ top prospect followed that up with a 1-2-3 inning of work. He threw two shutout innings, not allowing a hit with four strikeouts.

Quotable

“Everybody is on the green light early in camp and we’ll find out what they can do. We know what Number 51 can do. It was fun. I think he enjoyed it today as well.” — manager Scott Servais on Ichiro’s stolen base.

On Tap

The Mariners return to Peoria Stadium on Monday to face the Cincinnati Reds. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi will make his much-anticipated debut on mound. The Reds will start lefty Travis Wood. Also scheduled to pitch for the Mariners are right-handers Shawn Armstrong, Dan Altavilla, David McKay, Jorgan Cavanerio and Nabil Crismatt. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. Pacific. The game will be televised on Root Sports with a live radio broadcast on ESPN 710 and mariners.com

Video highlights

Boxscore

