Rangers 2, Mariners 1 at Surprise Stadium

Notable

A split squad of Mariners players featuring Julio Rodriguez, Jarred Kelenic and Cal Raleigh got a look at the Rangers’ top free-agent signing at Surprise Stadium.

Right-hander Jacob deGrom, who signed a five-year, $135 million contract this offseason, made his first spring start after dealing with tightness in his left side early in camp. DeGrom pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits with four strikeouts.

The Rangers got their two runs off Mariners top pitching prospect Bryce Miller, who made his first spring start and fourth appearance overall. Nathaniel Lowe had an RBI single in the first inning and Josh Jung took advantage of a misplaced fastball in the fourth inning for a solo homer.

The Mariners lone run came in the fifth, when Julio Rodriguez reached on an infield single and pinch-runner Tanner Kirwer scored on a wild pitch.

Player of the game

Kelenic’s solid spring continued with success against one of baseball’s best. With two outs in the first, Kelenic fell behind 0-2 to deGrom on a pair of 98-mph fastballs. But he was ready for the 99-mph fastball that deGrom threw next, clubbing an elevated fastball into the right-field corner. He exploded out of the batter’s box and slid into third for a triple. Kelenic later added an infield single on a high chopper.

In 14 games this spring, Kelenic has a .421/.450/.895 slash line with 16 hits in 38 at-bats, including two doubles, two triples, four homers, nine RBI, two walks, eight strikeouts and three stolen bases.

Quotable

“Our first look at deGrom today. He’s pretty good. I’m sure we will see a lot of him this season.” — manager Scott Servais

On tap

The Mariners will be at Peoria Stadium on Monday, hosting the Milwaukee Brewers. Right-hander Logan Gilbert start for the Mariners, with right-handers Emerson Hancock, Andres Munoz, Matt Brash, Trevor Gott, Riley O’Brien and lefty Tayler Saucedo available to pitch. The Brewers will start right-hander Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. The game will not be televised, but there will be a live radio broadcast on Seattle Sports 710 AM or mariners.com.

Video highlights

Boxscore

link