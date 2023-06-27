The baseball karma of a maintaining a healthy pitching staff for essentially all of last season has come back to crush the Mariners in 2023.

On Tuesday afternoon, general manager Justin Hollander offered a dismal injury update for the Mariners’ pitching depth:

Right-handed reliever Penn Murfee will undergo season-ending surgery to repair damage to his ulnar-collateral ligament.

Left-handed starter Marco Gonzales is experiencing nerve irritation in his left forearm/elbow and will be shut down from throwing for two weeks, delaying his return.

Right-handed prospect Taylor Dollard will undergo surgery on the labrum in his right shoulder.

“We went from a situation where we felt like we were 10 to 12 deep to much less than that now,” Hollander said. “This is sort of the other end of the coin to what we experienced last year where we experienced no starting pitcher injuries, which is highly uncommon. It’s the way it works in baseball.”

Murfee, 29, was placed on the injured list May 6 because of elbow inflammation. He was reinstated June 8 and didn’t make it through his first appearance of his return, feeling discomfort in the elbow.

After undergoing an MRI exam and having it evaluated by the Mariners’ medical staff, including team orthopedist Jason King, Murfee got a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas. He underwent more testing and saw a nerve specialist in the Dallas area.

“Unfortunately after talking to everybody, he feels like the best route to go is to have surgery on the UCL,” Hollander said. “No timeline yet. No date scheduled. But obviously, we feel terrible for Penn. He worked really hard to establish himself as a good major-league reliever last year, after really coming from a place in the draft where even just being a major-leaguer for a day is a big deal. He kind of kicked the door down and made himself into a huge contributor to our bullpen, so it’s a big loss for us, and I feel terrible for him.”

Gonzales went on the 15-day injured list June 3 because of a flexor strain in his forearm. After getting cleared to resume throwing 10 days ago, it never felt right. Gonzales visited noted orthopedist Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Monday in Los Angeles.

“There is no concern long-term concern with the UCL or ligaments or any of that stuff,” Hollander said. “He does have some nerve irritation, which was causing some discomfort as he ramped back up. The flexor itself looks good, but we’ll have to calm down the nerve. He will be no-throw for two weeks and then ramp back up from there. He will take some anti-inflammatories to help aid the nerve in calming down. But again, we’ll shut him down for two weeks and then any timeline after that will be TBD.”

Dollard, 24, is the Mariners’ No. 8 prospect per MLB Pipeline. But he’s pitched in only three games for Class AAA Tacoma this season and has dealt with shoulder issues, diagnosed as an impingement, since spring training. He also visited ElAttrache, and surgery was recommended.