You see something new in baseball every game.

As Mariners right-hander George Kirby was trying to put up a sixth scoreless inning Tuesday night, he was stunned when a foul ball off the bat of Kyle Tucker that landed in the stands was returned back to him by a teenage fan, who caught it and then fired it back toward the mound, hitting Kirby.

After looking shocked and perplexed as to what happened, Kirby forced a smile on the mound.

“It surprised the hell out of me,” Kirby said. “I thought it was the umpire because I had my hands up and asked for the ball. I thought he threw it. I mean, it was an impressive throw. I’ll give him that.”

Someone in the stands at T-Mobile Park threw a ball onto the field and hit George Kirby while he was on the mound pic.twitter.com/43aJrTWbW6 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 27, 2023

Videos surfaced on the social platform X of a young fan in a Jarred Kelenic jersey being escorted out by security.

The dude that threw the ball back on the field getting kicked out @Mariners pic.twitter.com/kj7Q04Xfrd — Alicia Crank (@aliciainedmonds) September 27, 2023

The fan who threw the ball at George Kirby was escorted out of the ballpark.



(Credit: @TBSNetwork )#SeaUsRise #Mariners pic.twitter.com/rrfriTo8S0 — Emerald City Sporting News (@ECSN206) September 27, 2023

Mariners manager Scott Servais was just as confused as anyone.

“Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a ball flying at [Kirby] out of the stands and I was just like, ‘How does that happen?’” Servais said. “I’ve never seen that before and certainly in our home park. It’s something you wouldn’t expect. I kind of got the story after the game. It was an Astros foul ball and that a young teenager took it and thought it was the right thing to do, to throw it back on the field. The fact that he threw it at our starting pitcher in maybe the most critical game of the year … interesting.”

In the end, it didn’t faze Kirby. Tucker reached on an infield single, but Kirby got Jose Abreu to ground out and end the sixth inning, preserving his scoreless outing in the Mariners’ crucial win.

Seattle Times staff contributed to this report.