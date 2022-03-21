Diamondbacks 9, Mariners 1 at Salt River Fields

Notable

The Mariners’ top two pitching prospects made their Cactus League debuts Monday with varying success.

Top prospect George Kirby had a few brief struggles with his command and a few bad breaks, giving up six runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings with a walk and three strikeouts. With his fastball consistently around 96 mph and topping out at 98 mph, plus a solid breaking ball and change-up, Kirby demonstrated big league stuff. But a wind-aided fly ball turned into a two-out two-run homer in the first inning. A misplaced first-pitch fastball to David Peralta in the second inning led to a three-run homer.

Matt Brash, the Mariners second-highest pitching prospect, pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit with a walk and a strikeout. Brash, who was called up in the final weekend series of 2021 but didn’t pitch, displayed a fastball that stayed around 98 mph and a power slider.

Paul Sewald made his first appearance this spring, striking out two and walking one in a scoreless inning.

Player of the game

Abraham Toro had a pair of singles and drove in the Mariners’ only run in the game. Slotted for a utility role, Toro got the start at third base and singled in his first two plate appearances. He has three hits in six plate appearances. Toro is expected to play some second base and also first base this spring with the possibility of left field.

Quotable

“Offensively, I actually thought we swung the bat better today than we had the last couple days, but not a ton to show for it. There was more solid contact, better at-bats and in our baserunning we did some good things today too with guys advancing and going first to third. Those are things we’re talking about here early in camp.” — manager Scott Servais

Advertising

On tap

The Mariners return Tuesday to Peoria Stadium to host the Chicago Cubs. Lefty Robbie Ray, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, will make his first start of the spring. Also scheduled to pitch for Seattle are right-handers Diego Castillo, Yohan Ramirez and lefty Nick Margevicius. The Cubs will start right-hander Liam Hendriks. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. The game will be televised on ROOT Sports and broadcast live on Seattle Sports 710-AM.

Video highlights

Here's George Kirby striking out Matt Davidson after falling behind 3-0 pic.twitter.com/5I9nUSbQl2 — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 21, 2022

Here's Matt Brash striking out Drew Ellis pic.twitter.com/fexsBM2u2L — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 21, 2022

Here's the single from Julio Rodriguez … pic.twitter.com/uRuRbgQnPB — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 21, 2022

Boxscore

link