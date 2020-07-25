Mariners at Astros
1:10 p.m. | Minute Maid Park | Houston
TV: ROOT Sports | Radio: 710 AM
Starting pitchers: Mariners RHP Taijuan Walker vs. Astros RHP Lance McCullers Jr.
Lineups:
Seattle Times sports staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- NHL Seattle released the Kraken — and the merchandise is getting snatched up fast
- Kraken? NHL Seattle's team name is bold and distinctive, but that doesn't mean I have to like it
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, pop star Ciara welcome baby boy Win
- Six Seattle players raise fists during national anthem after Mariners and Astros kneel in unity WATCH
- Release the Kraken! NHL Seattle picks mythical sea creature for its long-awaited team name VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.