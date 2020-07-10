By

Mariners intrasquad game

“Steelheads” vs. “Pilots”

2:45 p.m. | T-Mobile Park | Seattle

TV: None | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: YouTube (watch below)

Starting pitchers: LHP Justus Sheffield (Steelheads) vs. RHP Justin Dunn (Pilots)

Lineups:

Watch the game here:

Seattle Times sports staff

Most Read Sports Stories