Mariners (85-70) vs. Athletics (56-100)
LHP Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.29 ERA) vs. LHP Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 7.15 ERA)
T-Mobile Park | Seattle
TV: ROOT Sports | Radio: 710 AM
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
Related Mariners’ postseason push
More
With magic number down to 1, Mariners look to clinch playoff berth on Friday
And now the number is one.
Put simply, the Mariners are one win or one Baltimore loss from ending a postseason drought they begrudgingly inherited, tried to ignore, rationalized their responsibility in it and finally understood it was their burden to carry.
Now they are just that one game from being the team to accomplish what felt agonizingly just out of reach at times and impossible to achieve more often than not over two decades of losing and frustration.
With a crazy, back-and-forth 10-9 victory over the Rangers in 11 innings Thursday night at T-Mobile Park, the postseason is so close that if MLB had told them to play another game right after the win, they’d have been willing to do it.
The Mariners could clinch a wild-card spot Friday night in front of what is expected to be a sold-out crowd, with fireworks scheduled postgame. Perhaps Champagne will be added to the menu.
“I have heard it for seven years,” manager Scott Servais said. “Every day when I get up in the morning and I drive to work, that’s what’s on my mind. But the goal is winning a World Series. It’s not just to end the drought.”
But …
“We will end the drought tomorrow,” Servais said. “We’re going to, and it’s a beautiful thing.”
Jarred Kelenic has played his way into Mariners’ postseason plans
All signs are pointing to Julio Rodriguez returning from the injured list Monday, just in time to play in the final few regular-season games before the Mariners’ first potential playoff series since 2001.
Even when Rodriguez returns to his usual spot in center field, Jarred Kelenic won’t be going far.
Kelenic, 23, has played well as the fill-in center fielder over the past week — so well that the Mariners fully intend to keep their former top prospect on the playoff roster.
Kelenic has hit three home runs in seven games since being recalled from Class AAA Tacoma last week — including two on Thursday night — and his solid play defensively gives manager Scott Servais a viable option in left field.
“He’s playing free and easy and confident, and we need it,” Servais said late Thursday, after the Mariners’ 10-9 extra-innings victory over Texas. “He’s going to be a big part of our team as we go through this postseason push.”
Most Read Sports Stories
- Russell Wilson's TikTok about Subway sandwich draws mockery
- Mariners outlast Rangers, drop magic number to one to end postseason drought VIEW
- What to watch for when No. 15 UW football faces undefeated UCLA, plus Mike Vorel's prediction
- Mariners snap out of funk long enough to beat Rangers, lower magic number VIEW
- Here is Mariners' magic number to clinch first postseason berth since 2001
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.