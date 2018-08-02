The Blue Jays and their swarm of fans head to Safeco Field for four games, fresh off being swept by the A's. Can the Mariners find the same success? Felix Hernandez make what could be a critical start for his future in the rotation.
Seattle Mariners (63-45, L2)
vs. Toronto Blue Jays (48-59, L3)
7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
8:04 a.m. While we wait for the Blue Jays to announce their starter for Thursday’s series opener, let’s take a look at the situation the Mariners’ and their starter are in. Felix Hernandez was hammered in his last start, called “non-competitive” by his own manager. He owns the fourth-worst ERA of any qualified starter in baseball. Another stinker, will a throne remain in the rotation? Columnist Matt Calkins caught up with Felix ahead of tonight’s pivotal outing. By not acquiring another starter, it puts all the more pressure on Felix, Larry Stone writes.
STARTING LINEUPS
RHP Felix Hernandez (6-1, 3.51) vs. TBA
In case you missed it:
Wednesday | Astros 8, Mariners 3
- A day after a pair of Astros launched two-run homers, Marwin Gonzalez homered twice (and Jake Marisnick added one more).
- All the long balls came off Wade LeBlanc, who allowed seven runs over 4 1/3 innings in a rare dud from the crafty lefty.
- The loss combined with Oakland’s sweep of the Blue Jays put the teams in a tie for the second wild card. In mid-June, the Mariners held an 11-game lead over the A’s.
Ryan Divish’s game story from Safeco Field »
Top stories:
Calkins | How’s Felix feeling? ‘It’s tough for me, man’
Stone | All eyes on Felix after Mariners pass on SP at the deadline
How the national media are evaluating the Mariners’ trade deadline
M’s acquire OF Cameron Maybin from Miami just before deadline
Mariners bolster bullpen with LHP Zach Duke, RHP Adam Warren
King Co. Council member abruptly pulls support from Safeco funding
Calkins | As far as Safeco goes, we need to hear more from John Stanton
On deck:
Friday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Blue Jays
LHP Marco Gonzales (12-5, 3.37) vs. LHP Ryan Borucki (0-2, 2.83)
Saturday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Blue Jays
LHP James Paxton (9-4, 3.49) vs. RHP Marco Estrada (4-8, 4.90)
Sunday | 1:10 p.m. | vs. Blue Jays
RHP Mike Leake (8-7, 4.16) vs. RHP Sam Gaviglio (2-4, 5.10)
