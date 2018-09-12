The Mariners dropped a game to one of the worst teams in baseball on Tuesday. Can they rebound to beat the Padres on Wednesday afternoon?

Seattle Mariners (79-65, L1)
vs. San Diego Padres (58-88, W2)

3:40 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

LHP Wade LeBlanc (8-3, 3.56) vs. LHP Joey Lucchesi (7-8, 3.59)

Starting lineups for M’s vs. Padres. (Courtesy of / Mariners PR)
Mariners show some pregame fight with altercation in the clubhouse

On deck:

Thursday | 7:07 p.m. | @ Angels

LHP Paxton  vs. RHP Shoemaker

Friday | 7:07 p.m. | @ Angels

RHP Leake vs. LHP Heaney

Saturday | 6:07 p.m. | @ Angels

RHP Hernandez vs. TBA RHP Barria

Seattle Times sports staff