The Mariners dropped a game to one of the worst teams in baseball on Tuesday. Can they rebound to beat the Padres on Wednesday afternoon?
Seattle Mariners (79-65, L1)
vs. San Diego Padres (58-88, W2)
3:40 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP Wade LeBlanc (8-3, 3.56) vs. LHP Joey Lucchesi (7-8, 3.59)
In case you missed it:
Tuesday |Padres 2, Mariners 1 »
Top stories:
Hisashi Iwakuwa ends his tenure with the Mariners
Mailbag | Buyer’s remorse on Dipoto and Servais? Will Ichiro play in Japan?
Franklin Gutierrez back at Safeco Field contemplating a comeback
Mariners show some pregame fight with altercation in the clubhouse
On deck:
Thursday | 7:07 p.m. | @ Angels
LHP Paxton vs. RHP Shoemaker
Friday | 7:07 p.m. | @ Angels
RHP Leake vs. LHP Heaney
Saturday | 6:07 p.m. | @ Angels
RHP Hernandez vs. TBA RHP Barria
