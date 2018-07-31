Seattle Mariners (63-43, W2)
vs. Houston Astros (67-41, L5)
7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
RHP Mike Leake (8-6, 4.15) vs. RHP Charlie Morton (11-2, 2.89)
- James Paxton returned from a 19-day layoff and looked sharped as he went seven strong innings.
- Runs were at a premium as the Astros’ Gerit Cole was perfect through five innings
- The Mariners are now three games back in the AL West.
