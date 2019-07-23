Seattle Mariners (41-62, W1)
vs. Texas Rangers (50-50, L8)
7:10 p.m. | T-Mobile Park | Seattle
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: MLB.tv
LHP Tommy Milone (1-4, 3.95 ERA) vs. TBD
STARTING LINEUPS TO COME
Last nightSEA 7, TEX 3: Austin Nola's three-run homer enables Marco Gonzales to relax way to easy win
A Twitter List by SeaTimesSports
RelatedEdgar Martinez | Hall of Fame 2019
- On his path to the Hall, Edgar Martinez never forgot his humble hometown
- Want to hit like Edgar Martinez? Start with these ‘Secrets of the Hitting Tee’
- For fans and teammates alike, why the connection to Edgar Martinez is so deep and so emotional
- Measuring Greatness: The astounding numbers behind Edgar's Hall-of-Fame career
- Inside the room: Edgar Martinez brings his trademark cool to Hall of Fame moment
- How a four-error game helped Edgar Martinez become a Hall of Famer
More
RelatedMore Mariners coverage
- Sunday Mailbag: Does Domingo Santana have a spot on the team post-'step back'?
- Trending toward 95 losses, how does Scott Servais measure M's improvement?
- Assessing the Mariners' likely trade chips as deadline looms
- Adam Jude's midseason MiLB awards: Jarred Kelenic, Ljay Newsome take top honors
- Calkins: Is it fair to blame Scott Servais for Mariners' struggles during 'step back'?
- Analysis: A progress report on Jerry Dipoto and the Mariners' offseason moves
More
Seattle Times sports staff
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks' Jarran Reed suspended 6 games for violation of NFL's conduct policy following domestic-violence accusation
- Here’s a look at the tentative 2019-20 Pac-12 schedule for Washington
- Ranking the Seahawks’ roster | Positions 30-21: Is it time for DK Metcalf to make an appearance? | Analysis
- Mariners turn in signature performance in 9-3 loss to the Angels
- 'I love you, Seattle fans': Finally, Mariners legend Edgar Martinez joins the Baseball Hall of Fame WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.