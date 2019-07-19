By

Seattle Mariners (39-60, L6)

vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-48, L2)

7:10 p.m. | T-Mobile Park | Seattle

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: MLB.tv

RHP Mike Leake (7-8, 4.60) vs. RHP Jaime Barria (3-2, 5.22)

STARTING LINEUPS TO COME

Wednesday

OAK 10, SEA 2: Mariners drop series finale, lose for 13th time in 15 games

Related

More from Edgar Week

More

Related

More Mariners coverage

More

Seattle Times sports staff

Most Read Sports Stories