The Mariners begin a six-game homestand against the Dodgers and Astros 2.5 games back of the A's and 4.5 back of Houston. Wade LeBlanc gets the ball in the series opener.

Seattle Mariners (69-52, L2)
vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (65-57, W1)

7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

LHP Wade LeBlanc (7-2, 3.80) vs. RHP Walker Buehler (5-4, 3.32)

On deck:

Saturday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Dodgers

RHP Erasmo Ramirez (0-2, 6.75) vs. LHP Rich Hill (5-4, 3.57)

Sunday | 1:10 p.m. | vs. Dodgers

LHP Marco Gonzales (12-8, 3.91) vs. LHP Clayton Kershaw (5-5, 2.47)

