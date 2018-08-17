The Mariners begin a six-game homestand against the Dodgers and Astros 2.5 games back of the A's and 4.5 back of Houston. Wade LeBlanc gets the ball in the series opener.
Seattle Mariners (69-52, L2)
vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (65-57, W1)
7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP Wade LeBlanc (7-2, 3.80) vs. RHP Walker Buehler (5-4, 3.32)
In case you missed it:
Wednesday | Mariners 2, Athletics 0 (11)
Top stories:
James Paxton placed on 10-day DL after taking line drive to forearm
Stone | If M’s are going to end the drought, they need more angelic wins like Dee Gordon delivered
Analysis | Can Robinson Cano’s return lift the M’s into the playoffs?
Mailbag | August trade options? Is Haniger the new leadoff man?
On deck:
Saturday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Dodgers
RHP Erasmo Ramirez (0-2, 6.75) vs. LHP Rich Hill (5-4, 3.57)
Sunday | 1:10 p.m. | vs. Dodgers
LHP Marco Gonzales (12-8, 3.91) vs. LHP Clayton Kershaw (5-5, 2.47)
