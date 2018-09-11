The Mariners salvaged their series with the Yankees with a 3-2 win Sunday but remain 7 1/2 games out of the playoffs with 19 to play, starting Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, who are last place in the NL West.

Seattle Mariners (79-64, W1)
vs. San Diego Padres (57-88, W1)

7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

LHP Marco Gonzales (12-9, 4.32) vs. RHP Bryan Mitchell (1-3, 6.58)

On deck:

Wednesday | 3:40 p.m. | vs. Padres

LHP Wade LeBlanc (8-3, 3.56) vs. LHP Joey Lucchesi (7-8, 3.59)

Thursday | 7:07 p.m. | @ Angels

TBA vs. TBA

Friday | 7:07 p.m. | @ Angels

TBA vs. TBA

Saturday | 6:07 p.m. | @ Angels

TBA vs. TBA

