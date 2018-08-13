With a four-game sweep of the first-place Astros, the Mariners revitalized their playoff hopes. Now, they can make their strike. Marco Gonzales starts a three-game series in Oakland with Seattle a game and a half back.
Seattle Mariners (69-50, W4)
at Oakland Athletics (70-48, W2)
7:10 p.m. | Oakland Alameda Coliseum | Oakland, Calif.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP Marco Gonzales vs. LHP Sean Manaea
On deck:
Tuesday | 7:05 p.m. | @ Athletics
LHP James Paxton vs. RHP Mike Fiers
Wednesday | 12:35 p.m. | @ Athletics
RHP Mike Leake vs. LHP Brett Anderson
