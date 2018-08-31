Seattle Mariners (75-59, W1)
at Oakland Athletics (80-55, L2)
7:05 p.m. | O.Co Coliseum | Oakland, Calif.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
STARTING LINEUPS
RHP Mike Leake (8-8, 4.03) vs. RHP Mike Fiers (10-6, 3.15)
In case you missed it:
Thursday | Mariners 7, Athletics 1 »
Top stories:
M’s 2019 spring training schedule includes two exhibition games at Safeco Field
King County delays vote on $180 million public funding request for Safeco Field
A bet is a bet: Check out M’s manager Scott Servais’ new ‘do
M’s bring up RHP Shawn Armstrong from Class AAA Tacoma
Sunday Mailbag | Examining playoff droughts in MLB history and why no one wants Kyle Seager
The most interesting man in baseball? It might be Mariners bullpen coach Brian DeLunas
On deck:
Saturday | 6:05 p.m. | @ A’s
LHP James Paxton (10-5, 3.68) vs. RHP Daniel Mengden (6-6, 4.28)
Sunday | 1:05 p.m. | @ A’s
RHP Felix Hernandez (8-12, 5.49) vs. RHP Edwin Jackson (4-3, 3.03)
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.