Seattle Mariners (75-59, W1)
at Oakland Athletics (80-55, L2)

7:05 p.m. | O.Co Coliseum | Oakland, Calif.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

RHP Mike Leake (8-8, 4.03) vs. RHP Mike Fiers (10-6, 3.15)

On deck:

Saturday | 6:05 p.m. | @ A’s

LHP James Paxton (10-5, 3.68) vs. RHP Daniel Mengden (6-6, 4.28)

Sunday | 1:05 p.m. | @ A’s

RHP Felix Hernandez (8-12, 5.49) vs. RHP Edwin Jackson (4-3, 3.03)

Seattle Times sports staff