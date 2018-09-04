Wade LeBlanc takes the mound for the Mariners in Game 2 vs. Baltimore. Can the M's get their offense going?
Seattle Mariners (77-61, W1)
vs. Baltimore Orioles (40-98, L4)
7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP Wade LeBlanc (8-3, 3.71) vs. RHP Alex Cobb (4-15, 5.11)
In case you missed it:
Monday | Mariners 2, Orioles 1 »
Top stories:
Marco Gonzales nearing a return to the mound
Mailbag | Looking at the offseason’s biggest questions and why the Mariners didn’t make a bigger waiver trade
Mitch Haniger bounces back from rough July with hot August
Mariners’ request for $180 million may go before King County voters
No. 2 prospect Evan White headlines Mariners’ AFL selections
M’s 2019 spring training schedule includes two exhibition games at Safeco Field
The most interesting man in baseball? It might be Mariners bullpen coach Brian DeLunas
Mailbag | Examining playoff droughts in MLB history and why no one wants Kyle Seager
On deck:
Wednesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Orioles
RHP Mike Leake (8–9, 4.25) vs. TBA
Friday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Yankees
TBA vs. TBA
Saturday | 6:10 p.m. | vs. Yankees
TBA vs. TBA
Sunday | 1:10 p.m. | vs. Yankees
TBA vs. TBA
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.