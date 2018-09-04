Wade LeBlanc takes the mound for the Mariners in Game 2 vs. Baltimore. Can the M's get their offense going?

Seattle Mariners (77-61, W1)
vs. Baltimore Orioles (40-98, L4)

7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

LHP Wade LeBlanc (8-3, 3.71) vs. RHP Alex Cobb (4-15, 5.11)

On deck:

Wednesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Orioles

RHP Mike Leake (894.25) vs. TBA

Friday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Yankees

TBA vs. TBA

Saturday | 6:10 p.m. | vs. Yankees

TBA vs. TBA

Sunday | 1:10 p.m. | vs. Yankees

TBA vs. TBA

