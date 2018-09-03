The Mariners were only able to split with the A's in Oakland, falling 5.5 games out of a wild card spot. They'll need to take advantage of every inferior opponent going forward, beginning Labor Day against the Orioles.

Share story

By

Seattle Mariners (76-60, W1)
vs. Baltimore Orioles (40-97, L3)

6:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

⇓ Jump to comments ⇓

STARTING LINEUPS

RHP Erasmo Ramirez (136.28) vs. LHP Josh Rogers (10, 5.40)

In case you missed it:

Sunday | Athletics 8, Mariners 2 »

Top stories:

Mailbag | Looking at the offseason’s biggest questions and why the Mariners didn’t make a bigger waiver trade

Mitch Haniger bounces back from rough July with hot August

Mariners’ request for $180 million may go before King County voters

No. 2 prospect Evan White headlines Mariners’ AFL selections

M’s 2019 spring training schedule includes two exhibition games at Safeco Field 

The most interesting man in baseball? It might be Mariners bullpen coach Brian DeLunas

Mailbag | Examining playoff droughts in MLB history and why no one wants Kyle Seager

On deck:

Tuesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Orioles

LHP Wade LeBlanc (833.71) vs. RHP Alex Cobb (415, 5.11)

Wednesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Orioles

RHP Mike Leake (894.25) vs. TBA

Seattle Times sports staff