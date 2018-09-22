After an 8-3 drubbing in a rain-shortened series opener, the Mariners and Rangers will try to get this one in. It's a matchup of southpaws: Marco Gonzales against Mike Minor. Follow along for live updates from Arlington.

By

Seattle Mariners (84-69, L1)
at Texas Rangers (65-88, W1)

5:05 p.m. | Globe Life Park | Arlington, Texas

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

LHP Marco Gonzales (12-9, 4.28) vs. LHP Mike Minor (12-7, 4.14)

On deck:

Sunday | 12:05 p.m. | @ Rangers

LHP Wade LeBlanc (8-4, 3.49) vs. RHP Adrian Sampson (0-2, 4.09)

Monday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. A’s

TBA vs. TBA

Tuesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. A’s

TBA vs. TBA

Wednesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. A’s

TBA vs. TBA

Thursday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Rangers

TBA vs. TBA

Seattle Times sports staff