After an 8-3 drubbing in a rain-shortened series opener, the Mariners and Rangers will try to get this one in. It's a matchup of southpaws: Marco Gonzales against Mike Minor. Follow along for live updates from Arlington.
Seattle Mariners (84-69, L1)
at Texas Rangers (65-88, W1)
5:05 p.m. | Globe Life Park | Arlington, Texas
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP Marco Gonzales (12-9, 4.28) vs. LHP Mike Minor (12-7, 4.14)
On deck:
Sunday | 12:05 p.m. | @ Rangers
LHP Wade LeBlanc (8-4, 3.49) vs. RHP Adrian Sampson (0-2, 4.09)
Monday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. A’s
TBA vs. TBA
Tuesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. A’s
TBA vs. TBA
Wednesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. A’s
TBA vs. TBA
Thursday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Rangers
TBA vs. TBA
