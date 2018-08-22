Remember how the Mariners swept the Astros in Houston earlier this month? Well, the Astros are proving a little more resilient this week in Seattle.

Share story

By

Seattle Mariners (72-55, L1)
vs. Houston Astros (76-50, W1)

1:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

⇓ Jump to comments ⇓

STARTING LINEUPS

LHP Marco Gonzales (12-8, 3.91) vs. RHP Charlie Morton (12-3, 2.78)

Mariners vs. Astros starting lineup for Wednesday, August 22. (Graphic courtesy / Mariners PR)
Mariners vs. Astros starting lineup for Wednesday, August 22. (Graphic courtesy / Mariners PR)

In case you missed it:

Tuesday | Astros 3, Mariners 2 »

Top stories:

After scary year with cancer, Angie Mentink savors the daily drumbeat of baseball

Mariners scratch starter Mike Leake an hour before first pitch Tuesday night due to illness

M’s and Jerry DiPoto are stuck with this rotation after a lack of roster moves

Most Read Sports Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Mariners reliever Sam Tuivailala unlikely to return until 2019

Mailbag | Really, can M’s make playoffs? Edwin Diaz for AL Cy Young?

Analysis | Who will be left out? M’s, A’s, Astros and Yanks fighting for final three playoff spots

Analysis | Can Robinson Cano’s return lift the M’s into the playoffs?

James Paxton plays catch for first time since being struck by line drive

Mariners option James Pazos to work on some mechanical issues

Mariners recall RHP Matt Festa, slot in Roenis Elias for Sunday

Jean Segura placed on paternity list, so Dee Gordon slides back to short

On deck:

Friday | 6:40 p.m. | at Arizona

LHP Wade LeBlanc (7-3) vs. LHP Robbie Ray (3-2)

Saturday | 5:10 p.m. | at Arizona

RHP Felix Hernandez (8-11) vs. RHP Zach Godley (13-6)

Sunday | 1:10 p.m. | at Arizona

RHP Mike Leake (8-7) vs. RHP Zach Greinke (12-8)

Seattle Times sports staff