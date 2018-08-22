Remember how the Mariners swept the Astros in Houston earlier this month? Well, the Astros are proving a little more resilient this week in Seattle.
Seattle Mariners (72-55, L1)
vs. Houston Astros (76-50, W1)
1:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP Marco Gonzales (12-8, 3.91) vs. RHP Charlie Morton (12-3, 2.78)
Tuesday | Astros 3, Mariners 2 »
Friday | 6:40 p.m. | at Arizona
LHP Wade LeBlanc (7-3) vs. LHP Robbie Ray (3-2)
Saturday | 5:10 p.m. | at Arizona
RHP Felix Hernandez (8-11) vs. RHP Zach Godley (13-6)
Sunday | 1:10 p.m. | at Arizona
RHP Mike Leake (8-7) vs. RHP Zach Greinke (12-8)
