The Mariners took three of four from the Angels, but they're still closer to playoff elimination than when the series began. Now they head to Houston for three games as the Astros begin to set their eyes on an already clinched postseason berth.

Share story

By

Seattle Mariners (82-67, L1)
at Houston Astros (94-55, W2)

5:10 p.m. | Minute Maid Park | Houston, Texas

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

⇓ Jump to comments ⇓

STARTING LINEUPS

RHP Mike Leake (10-9, 3.99) vs. LHP Framber Valdez (3-1, 2.66)

In case you missed it:

Sunday | Angels 4, Mariners 3 » 

Top stories:

Stone | As another season ends in frustration, Mariners caught in worst kind of limbo

Mailbag | All things Nelson Cruz, including a possible future with … the Astros?

Mailbag | Buyer’s remorse on Dipoto and Servais? Will Ichiro play in Japan?

Mariners may have found utility man for 2019 in Kristopher Negron

Mariners extend player-development contract with Tacoma Rainiers

Hisashi Iwakuma heading back to Japan as he ends his tenure with Mariners

Marco Gonzales, Matt Festa, Nick Rumbelow join the Mariners on Tuesday

Franklin Gutierrez back at Safeco Field contemplating a comeback

Mariners show some pregame fight with altercation in the clubhouse

On deck:

Tuesday | 5:10 p.m. | @ Astros

LHP Wade LeBlanc (8-4, 3.56) vs. RHP Gerrit Cole (14-5, 2.88)

Wednesday | 5:10 p.m. | @ Astros

TBA vs. LHP Dallas Keuchel (11-10, 3.57)

Seattle Times sports staff