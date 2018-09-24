The Mariners begin their final homestand of the season with three games a lot of people a few months ago thought would be more meaningful than they are: the playoff-bound A's are in town and James Paxton is back on the mound.
Seattle Mariners (85-70, L1)
vs. Oakland Athletics (94-62, L1)
7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP James Paxton (11–6, 3.83) vs. RHP Daniel Mengden (7–6, 4.00)
On deck:
Tuesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. A’s
RHP Mike Leake (10-10, 4.10) vs. LHP Brett Anderson (4-5, 3.96)
Wednesday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. A’s
RHP Felix Hernandez (8-13, 5.46) vs. RHP Edwin Jackson (6-3, 3.18)
Thursday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Rangers
TBA vs. TBA
