Robinson Cano powered the M's to a 7-4 victory against Houston on Monday night. Can he put up a repeat performance on Tuesday?
Seattle Mariners (72-54, W1)
vs. Houston Astros (75-50, L1)
7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
STARTING LINEUPS
RHP Mike Leake (8-7, 3.90) vs. RHP Brad Peacock (2-4, 3.19)
In case you missed it:
Monday | Mariners 7, Astros 4»
Top stories:
M’s and Jerry DiPoto are stuck with this rotation after a lack of roster moves
Mariners reliever Sam Tuivailala unlikely to return until 2019
Mailbag | Really, can M’s make playoffs? Edwin Diaz for AL Cy Young?
Analysis | Who will be left out? M’s, A’s, Astros and Yanks fighting for final three playoff spots
Analysis | Can Robinson Cano’s return lift the M’s into the playoffs?
James Paxton plays catch for first time since being struck by line drive
Mariners option James Pazos to work on some mechanical issues
Mariners recall RHP Matt Festa, slot in Roenis Elias for Sunday
Jean Segura placed on paternity list, so Dee Gordon slides back to short
On deck:
Wednesday | 1:10 p.m. | vs. Astros
LHP Marco Gonzales (12-8, 3.91) vs. TBA
