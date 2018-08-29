Padres rookie Jacob Nix shut down the Mariners' hopes of a comeback win on Tuesday night. Can they get some offense going against Joey Lucchesi?

Seattle Mariners (74-57, L1)
at San Diego Padres (51-83, W1)

12:40 p.m. | Petco Park | San Diego, Calif.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

LHP Marco Gonzales (1294.32) vs. LHP Joey Lucchesi (67, 3.74 ERA)

Tuesday | Padres 2, Mariners 1 »

On deck:

 

Thursday | 7:05 p.m. | @ A’s

LHP Wade LeBlanc vs. TBA

Friday | 7:05 p.m. | @ A’s

TBA vs. TBA

Saturday | 6:05 p.m. | @ A’s

TBA vs. TBA

Sunday | 1:05 p.m. | @ A’s

TBA vs. TBA

Seattle Times sports staff