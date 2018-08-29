Padres rookie Jacob Nix shut down the Mariners' hopes of a comeback win on Tuesday night. Can they get some offense going against Joey Lucchesi?
Seattle Mariners (74-57, L1)
at San Diego Padres (51-83, W1)
12:40 p.m. | Petco Park | San Diego, Calif.
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv
[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]
STARTING LINEUPS
LHP Marco Gonzales (12–9, 4.32) vs. LHP Joey Lucchesi (6–7, 3.74 ERA)
In case you missed it:
Tuesday | Padres 2, Mariners 1 »
Top stories:
Sunday Mailbag | Examining playoff droughts in MLB history and why no one wants Kyle Seager
The most interesting man in baseball? It might be Mariners bullpen coach Brian DeLunas
LHP Marco Gonzales scratched from Wednesday start and placed on 10-day DL
Mariners’ No. 2 prospect Evan White earns Cal League honors after monster week
Nelson Cruz’s start in right field was ‘a dream come true’
Edwin Diaz sets M’s saves record in 6-3 win over Diamondbacks
Mariners plan to activate James Paxton from DL for A’s series
On deck:
Thursday | 7:05 p.m. | @ A’s
LHP Wade LeBlanc vs. TBA
Friday | 7:05 p.m. | @ A’s
TBA vs. TBA
Saturday | 6:05 p.m. | @ A’s
TBA vs. TBA
Sunday | 1:05 p.m. | @ A’s
TBA vs. TBA
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.