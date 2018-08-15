What a roller coaster. After sweeping the Astros, the Mariners are now at risk of being swept in Oakland. Can Mike Leake right the ship? Follow along for updates and analysis from the matinee finale against Brett Anderson and the A's.

Seattle Mariners (69-52, L2)

at Oakland Athletics (72-48, W4)

12:35 p.m. | Oakland Alameda Coliseum | Oakland, Calif.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

⇓ Jump to comments ⇓

10:21 a.m. An interesting look in the Mariners’ lineup: Dee Gordon in center and Robinson Cano back at second base. It’s Gordon’s first time back in the outfield since May 16.

Also, some expected news after taking a line drive to the arm last night: James Paxton is headed to the 10-day DL. Right-hander Christian Bergman is coming up from Tacoma to take his place. But Scott Servais said before Wednesday’s game that Felix Hernandez would be their best option take Paxton’s spot in the rotation.

Here’s Ryan Divish with more on Paxton.

STARTING LINEUPS

RHP Mike Leake (8-7, 4.11) vs. LHP Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.53)



In case you missed it:

Tuesday | Athletics 3, Mariners 2 »

Top stories:

Stone | Positive night turns negative quickly for the Mariners

Robinson Cano returns, but Mariners lose James Paxton in the first inning

No pitching or late-inning phone calls for M’s closer Edwin Diaz on Monday in Oakland

Stone | Robinson Cano returns to the Mariners lineup from baseball limbo

Analysis | Can Robinson Cano’s return lift the M’s into the playoffs?

Mailbag | August trade options? Is Haniger the new leadoff man?

On deck:

Friday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Dodgers

LHP Wade LeBlanc (7-2, 3.80) vs. RHP Walker Buehler (5-4, 3.32)

Saturday | 7:10 p.m. | vs. Dodgers

RHP Erasmo Ramirez (0-2, 6.75) vs. LHP Rich Hill (5-4, 3.57)

Sunday | 1:10 p.m. | vs. Dodgers

LHP Marco Gonzales (12-8, 3.91) vs. LHP Clayton Kershaw (5-5, 2.47)