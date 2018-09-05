The Mariners' Tuesday defeat to the Orioles came in front of the smallest crowd of the season, and after a fight erupted in the clubhouse Tuesday afternoon. Can the M's pull it together?

Seattle Mariners (77-62, L1)
vs. Baltimore Orioles (41-98, W1)

7:10 p.m. | Safeco Field | Seattle, Wash.

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM | Stream: MLB.tv

STARTING LINEUPS

RHP Mike Leake (8-9, 4.25) vs. RHP Andrew Cashner (4-13, 4.86)

