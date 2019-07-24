Seattle Mariners (41-63, L1)
vs. Texas Rangers (51-50, W1)
12:40 p.m. | T-Mobile Park | Seattle
TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: MLB.tv
RHP Mike Leake (8-8, 4.27 ERA) vs. LHP Mike Minor (8-5, 2.86 ERA)
STARTING LINEUPS TO COME
