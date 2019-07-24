By

Seattle Mariners (41-63, L1)

vs. Texas Rangers (51-50, W1)

12:40 p.m. | T-Mobile Park | Seattle

TV: ROOT | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: MLB.tv

RHP Mike Leake (8-8, 4.27 ERA) vs. LHP Mike Minor (8-5, 2.86 ERA)

STARTING LINEUPS TO COME

Last night

TEX 7, SEA 2: Texas scores quickly and often off Tommy Milone

